Italy's Acciaierie d'Italia hikes prices retroactively, local distributors protest

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 17:56:08 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d'Italia (Adi), formerly known as Ilva, has communicated to its customers a price increase valid both on new orders and retroactively on orders placed before March 10. The company explained that it made this decision due to high energy prices and to be able to respect the production plans it has already scheduled.

The additional charge for the customer would be calculated as the difference between the average price of gas in the month of shipment and the average price recorded in the month of confirmation of sale. The result would be multiplied by two, based on the number of MWh required to produce one ton of steel, as well as by the number of tons shipped. For customers who have agreed to contracts using an index, the formula would be the same, but instead of the average cost of gas in the month of confirmation of the order, the average cost of gas in the first half of 2021 (€20/Mwh) would be used.

The fact that the prices were changed unilaterally and retroactively sparked protests from several customers, to which Assofermet, the Italian steel distributors' association, gave voice in a press release issued today, March 16.

"Numerous companies associated with us have recently received from Acciaierie d'Italia an official statement according to which the national steel producer, with reference to existing contracts - therefore already concluded and confirmed on values ​​previously agreed between the parties - intends to apply a price adjustment linked to the increase in the cost of energy. As far as we know, we are faced with an attempt at a unilateral renegotiation of contracts already stipulated, confirmed and 'closed' under every profile, which Assofermet, in defense of its members, considers unfair and extremely penalizing. This initiative, which would seem not to be reflected in the general conditions of sale applicable in the contractual phase, has generated a situation of great unease among the companies concerned, which risk finding themselves in very serious difficulty in coping with sales orders already acquired."

The press release continued: "Assofermet hopes that Acciaierie d'Italia will immediately withdraw the aforementioned request, thus making it possible to resume dialogue so that the next negotiations for new contracts can be undertaken together. We are unfortunately aware and alarmed that the increase in energy costs and raw materials will weigh heavily on them. We hope that the contents of the existing contracts will be fully confirmed, as required by law and ethics."