﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Italian plantmaker AIC acquires the majority of Germany-based Kern Industrie Automation

Monday, 27 September 2021 11:23:59 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Italian plantmaker Automazioni Industriali Capitanio (AIC) has announced that it has acquired the majority of Kern Industrie Automation (KIA), a German company boasting over 90 years of technological tradition and a wide range of products and services that covers all requirements in cold and hot flat product processes and complement and add to those of AIC.

With the operation, explained AIC in a press release, "a new internationally-oriented alliance is formed, driven by the same target in creating compelling values for both companies and our clients. A definitive agreement that tends to accelerate growth for both parts, co-develop top-notch engineering solutions and shape joint engineering and cutting edge service centres." The KIA branches in China and the Czech Republic will enter AIC's strategic dimension and will act as hubs for international expansion.

Marco Capitanio, CEO of AIC, said the operation represents "an important milestone for our company and our customers as this will open the German speaking countries and allow us to enter into the flat products market."

 

 


Tags: manufacturing  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23 Sep

ORI Martin's net profit decreases in 2020
16 Sep

Italian crude steel production up 44.3 percent in August
16 Sep

ThyssenKrupp sells Italian stainless unit Acciai Speciali Terni to Arvedi Group
13 Sep

Lucchini Tool Steel and FA.RO Acciai merge into Lucchini FA.RO
03 Sep

EU Trade Commissioner "optimistic" on end to EU-US trade tensions