Italian plantmaker AIC acquires the majority of Germany-based Kern Industrie Automation

Italian plantmaker Automazioni Industriali Capitanio (AIC) has announced that it has acquired the majority of Kern Industrie Automation (KIA), a German company boasting over 90 years of technological tradition and a wide range of products and services that covers all requirements in cold and hot flat product processes and complement and add to those of AIC.

With the operation, explained AIC in a press release, "a new internationally-oriented alliance is formed, driven by the same target in creating compelling values for both companies and our clients. A definitive agreement that tends to accelerate growth for both parts, co-develop top-notch engineering solutions and shape joint engineering and cutting edge service centres." The KIA branches in China and the Czech Republic will enter AIC's strategic dimension and will act as hubs for international expansion.

Marco Capitanio, CEO of AIC, said the operation represents "an important milestone for our company and our customers as this will open the German speaking countries and allow us to enter into the flat products market."