﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Italian crude steel output recovers in June, still down year on year

Friday, 17 July 2020 16:34:21 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Italian crude steel production fell by 7.9 percent year on year in June this year to 1.916 million mt, according to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian steel producers' association. However, crude steel output in June was higher compared to the months of March, April and May this year, as a result of the easing of the Covid-19 lockdown measures in May.

In the first six months this year, Italian crude steel output amounted to 10.182 million mt, down 18.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

In June, the production of longs remained higher than that of flat products, amounting to 1.008 million mt, i.e., down 10.0 percent year on year. The output of flats in June totaled 908,000 mt, decreasing by 20.4 percent year on year.

In the first six months of the current year, the production of longs stood at 5.202 million mt, recording a drop of 20.5 percent year on year, while production of flats amounted to 4.945 million mt, down 22.1 percent year on year.


Tags: Italy  European Union  steelmaking  Coronavirus  crude steel  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

29  Jul

Federacciai: Italian steel output could fall by 15 percent this year
27  Jul

Italy-based Feralpi Group's results down slightly in 2019
27  Jul

Danieli revamps EAF for Italian mill Ferriere Nord
21  Jul

Liberty Magona celebrates restart of pickling and organic coated lines
20  Jul

Italy's steel exports to non-EU countries down 19.3% in Jan-May