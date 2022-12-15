ISM: US manufacturing sector to continue improving in 2023

Thursday, 15 December 2022 00:54:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Economic improvement in the United States will continue in 2023, according to the nation's purchasing and supply management executives in the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) December 2022 Semiannual Economic Forecast.

Revenues are expected to increase in 15 of 18 manufacturing industries and 14 of 18 services-sector industries. Capital expenditures are expected to increase by 2.6 percent in the manufacturing sector (after a 12-percent increase in 2022) and increase by 2.8 percent in the services sector (after a 6-percent increase in 2022).

The manufacturing employment base is expected to grow by 3.9 percent and the services employment base is expected to increase by 1 percent in 2023. Compared to the first half (H1), growth in the second half (H2) of the year is projected to rebound in manufacturing and accelerate in services.

The report said expectations for 2023 are positive, as 45 percent of survey respondents expect revenues to be greater in 2023 than in 2022. The panel of purchasing and supply executives expects a 5.5-percent net increase in overall revenues for 2023, compared to a 9.3-percent increase reported for 2022.

Fifteen of the 18 manufacturing industries expect revenue improvement in 2023, listed in order of largest to smallest projected increase: plastics and rubber products; transportation equipment; apparel, leather and allied products; fabricated metal products; primary metals; food, beverage and tobacco products; printing and related support activities; furniture and related products; machinery; chemical products; computer and electronic products; miscellaneous manufacturing; paper products; electrical equipment, appliances and components; and textile mills.

In the manufacturing sector, respondents report operating at 88.4 percent of normal capacity, up 0.8 percentage point from the 87.2 percent reported in May 2022. Purchasing and supply executives predict that capital expenditures will increase year over year by 2.6 percent in 2023, compared to the 12-percent increase reported for 2022 compared to 2021. Manufacturers expect employment in the sector to grow by 3.9 percent in 2023 relative to December 2022 levels, while labor and benefit costs are expected to increase an average of 5.8 percent. Respondents also expect the U.S. dollar to strengthen against the currencies of seven major trading partners in 2023.

The panel predicts that prices paid for raw materials will increase 2.5 percent during the first five months of the year, with an overall increase of 2 percent for 2023. This compares to a reported 11.4 percent increase in raw materials prices between the end of 2021 and 2022.