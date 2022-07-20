Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 2.81 percent

Wednesday, 20 July 2022 11:38:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On July 18, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 119.7379 million mt, up 2.81 percent compared to July 11, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

Import iron ore prices moved down in the given week.

In the given week, deliveries of iron ore to users decreased sharply, while iron ore volumes arriving at Chinese ports indicated big rises, though in the near future they are expected to decline.

Capacity utilization rates of blast furnaces in China have declined, reducing the demand for iron ore. The inventories of iron ore will continue to rise in the coming week. It is expected that import iron ore prices will decline in the coming week.