﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 2.81 percent

Wednesday, 20 July 2022 11:38:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On July 18, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 119.7379 million mt, up 2.81 percent compared to July 11, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

Import iron ore prices moved down in the given week.

In the given week, deliveries of iron ore to users decreased sharply, while iron ore volumes arriving at Chinese ports indicated big rises, though in the near future they are expected to decline.

Capacity utilization rates of blast furnaces in China have declined, reducing the demand for iron ore. The inventories of iron ore will continue to rise in the coming week. It is expected that import iron ore prices will decline in the coming week.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Far East 

Similar articles

Canadian iron ore production up 14.5 percent in May

20 Jul | Steel News

Vale reduces production target for 2022

20 Jul | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 20, 2022

20 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Price declines slightly for Brazilian high-grade iron ore

19 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian mineral production records 10.9 percent growth in May

19 Jul | Steel News

BHP Billiton sees slight fall in iron ore output in FY 2021-2022

19 Jul | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China – July 18, 2022

18 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices decline sharply

15 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 15, 2022

15 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Rio Tinto’s iron ore output and shipments fall slightly in H1, higher production expected for H2

15 Jul | Steel News