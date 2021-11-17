Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 2.02 percent

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 11:22:40 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On November 15, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 140.78 million mt, up 2.02 percent compared to November 8, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices have maintained the downtrend amid the increasing delivery in the global market. The production capacity utilization rates and steel output decreased after some rebound seen early in the month, exerting a negative impact on demand for iron ore and dragging down its prices. It is thought that import iron ore prices will move down further in the coming week.