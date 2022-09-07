Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.72 percent

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 10:51:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On September 5, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 130.8536 million mt, up 1.72 percent compared to August 29, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

In the given week, import iron ore prices edged down amid declining iron ore futures prices at Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

In the given week, deliveries of iron ore to end-users increased, while iron ore volumes arriving at Chinese ports also increased.

Capacity utilization rates of blast furnaces in China indicated an increasing trend and so steelmakers still need to purchase iron ore.

However, market players have been paying close attention to the demand for iron ore coming from steelmakers. It is thought that import iron ore prices in the Chinese domestic market will likely move up in the coming week.