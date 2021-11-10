﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.71 percent

Wednesday, 10 November 2021 13:57:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On November 8, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 137.99 million mt, up 1.71 percent compared to November 1, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices declined significantly amid the increasing deliveries in the global market. The production capacity utilization rates at mills in China indicated decreases against the background of production restrictions in the winter season and maintenance of blast furnaces in northern China, which slackened demand for iron ore. It is thought that import iron ore prices will likely edge down further in the coming week.

$1 = RMB 6.3948


Tags: iron ore  China  raw mat  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08 Nov

China’s iron ore imports down 4.2 percent in Jan-Oct
29 Oct

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.08 percent
21 Oct

China’s iron ore output up 9.6 percent in September
15 Oct

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 4.4 percent
13 Oct

China’s iron ore imports down 11.9% in Sept due to steel output curbs