Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.71 percent

Wednesday, 10 November 2021 13:57:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On November 8, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 137.99 million mt, up 1.71 percent compared to November 1, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices declined significantly amid the increasing deliveries in the global market. The production capacity utilization rates at mills in China indicated decreases against the background of production restrictions in the winter season and maintenance of blast furnaces in northern China, which slackened demand for iron ore. It is thought that import iron ore prices will likely edge down further in the coming week.

$1 = RMB 6.3948