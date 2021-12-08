﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.65 percent

Wednesday, 08 December 2021 13:30:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On December 6, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 145.08 million mt, up 1.65 percent compared to November 29, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices increased, supported by the decreasing volume of iron ore arriving in the market and gains in local steel prices. Production capacity utilization rates and steel outputs declined slightly, and this trend will likely continue, which will exert a negative impact on the demand for import iron ore. However, downstream users may start to build up stocks of imported iron ore in the winter season, which will bolster prices. 


Tags: Far East  China  raw mat  steelmaking  iron ore  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07 Dec

China’s iron ore imports down 3.2% in Jan-Nov, though sharply up in Nov
01 Dec

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.66 percent
25 Nov

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.72 percent
18 Nov

China’s iron ore output up 11.5% in Jan-Oct despite decline in Oct
17 Nov

China’s dependence on import iron ore declines to 75 percent from 80 percent