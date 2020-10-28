Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.2 percent

Wednesday, 28 October 2020 12:32:55 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On October 26, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 107.57 million mt, up 1.28 million mt or 1.2 percent compared to October 19, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

In the week ended on October 26, import iron ore prices in China edged down amid increasing shipments and rising volumes of iron ore supplies arriving at Chinese ports. Meanwhile, capacity utilization rates of Chinese steelmakers’ blast furnaces and steel outputs were relatively stable, while steel inventories were increasing, which resulted in a slackening of demand for iron ore.