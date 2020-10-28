﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.2 percent

Wednesday, 28 October 2020 12:32:55 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On October 26, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 107.57 million mt, up 1.28 million mt or 1.2 percent compared to October 19, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

In the week ended on October 26, import iron ore prices in China edged down amid increasing shipments and rising volumes of iron ore supplies arriving at Chinese ports. Meanwhile, capacity utilization rates of Chinese steelmakers’ blast furnaces and steel outputs were relatively stable, while steel inventories were increasing, which resulted in a slackening of demand for iron ore.


Tags: raw mat  iron ore  Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Oct

CISA members’ gross profit down 9.46 percent in Jan-Sept
21  Oct

China’s iron ore output down 3.8 percent in Sept amid weaker demand
14  Oct

Iron ore inventories at Chinese ports increase by 3.65 percent
13  Oct

China’s iron ore imports up 9.25 percent in September
30  Sep

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.67 percent