﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.17 percent

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 12:10:00 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On September 7, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 97.25 million mt, up 1.12 million mt or 1.17 percent compared to August 31, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices edged up amid still firm demand and the good outlook for steel demand in the September-October period in China. Overall shipments, especially from Brazil, increased. Meanwhile, capacity utilization rates of steelmakers’ blast furnaces decreased slightly amid strict environmental protection measures in northern China, while steelmakers have still been eager to produce, which will bolster the demand for iron ore in the near future. The unloading of ships at Chinese ports has improved, which may exert some pressure on prices of iron ore in the coming week.


Tags: China  Far East  iron ore  production  raw mat  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Sep

Hunan Valin Steel’s crude steel output up 2.24 percent in August
28  Aug

Shandong Iron and Steel’s net profit down, output up 27.37% in H1
21  Aug

Coke output in China eyes a year-on-year decline in H1
14  Aug

China’s coal output decreases by 0.1 percent in January-July
13  Aug

Hunan Valin Steel’s crude steel output up 0.9% in July from June