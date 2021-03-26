Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.01 percent

Friday, 26 March 2021 14:40:50 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On March 22, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 123.23 million mt, up 1.24 million mt or 1.01 percent compared to March 15, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices continued to move down amid rising deliveries from Brazil and production restrictions in Tangshan. China’s demand for import iron ore will come under downward pressure due to the issues of carbon neutrality and carbon dioxide emissions restrictions, which will exert a negative impact on ore prices.