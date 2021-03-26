﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.01 percent

Friday, 26 March 2021 14:40:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On March 22, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 123.23 million mt, up 1.24 million mt or 1.01 percent compared to March 15, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices continued to move down amid rising deliveries from Brazil and production restrictions in Tangshan. China’s demand for import iron ore will come under downward pressure due to the issues of carbon neutrality and carbon dioxide emissions restrictions, which will exert a negative impact on ore prices.


Tags: raw mat  Far East  iron ore  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19  Mar

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.65 percent
17  Mar

TISCO plans to produce 15.05 million mt of crude steel in 2021
11  Mar

Iron ore prices rebound from recent lows
08  Mar

Baogang plans to produce 15.33 million mt of crude steel in 2021
08  Mar

China’s iron ore imports up 2.8 percent in Jan-Feb