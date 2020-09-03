Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.83 percent

Thursday, 03 September 2020 12:31:36 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On August 31, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 96.13 million mt, up 790,000 mt or 0.83 percent compared to August 24, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices fluctuated within a limited range, while iron ore shipments increased, coming mainly from Australia. Meanwhile, blast furnace capacity utilization rates and outputs decreased amid stricter environmental protection measures in northern China. However, demand for iron ore will likely remain at high levels during the traditional peak season for business in September. It is thought that import iron ore prices will increase and fluctuate at a high level in the coming period.