Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.01 percent

Tuesday, 31 May 2022 10:53:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On May 23, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 130.65 million mt, up 0.01 percent compared to May 16, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices moved up against the backdrop of slight rises in inventory levels, decreasing iron ore volumes arriving at ports, and declining deliveries of iron ore to users.

Finished steel prices have decreased below production costs. Steelmakers have been seeking to reduce their outputs, which will exert a negative impact on the demand for iron ore. It is expected that import iron ore prices may soften gradually.