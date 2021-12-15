﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports almost stable in mid-December

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 11:47:02 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On December 13, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 145.22 million mt, up by just 0.09 percent compared to December 6, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices increased even despite the increasing volume of iron ore arriving in the market. However, steelmakers’ blast furnaces’ capacity utilization rates declined slightly, which will reduce the demand for iron ore. It is thought that import iron ore prices may edge down in the coming week.


Tags: raw mat  iron ore  China  steelmaking  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08 Dec

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.65 percent
07 Dec

China’s iron ore imports down 3.2% in Jan-Nov, though sharply up in Nov
01 Dec

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.66 percent
25 Nov

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.72 percent
17 Nov

China’s dependence on import iron ore declines to 75 percent from 80 percent