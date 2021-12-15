Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports almost stable in mid-December

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 11:47:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On December 13, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 145.22 million mt, up by just 0.09 percent compared to December 6, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given week, import iron ore prices increased even despite the increasing volume of iron ore arriving in the market. However, steelmakers’ blast furnaces’ capacity utilization rates declined slightly, which will reduce the demand for iron ore. It is thought that import iron ore prices may edge down in the coming week.