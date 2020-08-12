Iron ore inventories at Chinese ports down 1.0 percent

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 12:35:14 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On August 10, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 95.69 million mt, down 0.97 million mt or 1.0 percent compared to August 3, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

Over the past week, import iron ore prices in China have moved up sharply. The capacity utilization rates of steelmakers’ blast furnaces and their steel outputs have increased, resulting in decent demand for iron ore. However, following sharp rises in iron ore prices in the spot market and in the futures market, traders may choose to sell to lock in their profits, which will likely exert a negative impact on import iron ore prices in the near future.