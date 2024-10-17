Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 2.0 percent in September from August

In September this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 2.0 percent month on month and by 8.3 percent year on year, totaling 48,801,976 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 44.45 million mt, up by 9.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 18.9 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in September, receiving 2.39 million mt and 1.03 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.