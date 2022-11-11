﻿
Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up two percent in Oct from Sept

Friday, 11 November 2022 10:53:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland rose by two percent compared to September and by 0.4 percent year on year, totaling 46.90 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 42.12 million mt, rising by 6.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 7.7 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in October, receiving 2.60 million mt and 870,422 mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


