Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 4.3 percent in June from May

Thursday, 08 August 2024 12:12:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 4.3 percent month on month and year on year, totaling 54,178,238 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 48.46 million mt, up by 6.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 6.3 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in June, receiving 2.73 million mt and 1.76 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


