Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 17.9 percent in Mar from Feb

Wednesday, 13 April 2022 15:16:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 17.9 percent compared to February and were down by 0.3 percent year on year, totaling 46.51 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in March iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 39.5 million mt, increasing by 18.4 percent compared to the previous month and up by 3.5 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in March, receiving 3.4 million mt and 2.46 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


