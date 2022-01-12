﻿
Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 17.1% in December from November

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 16:03:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 17.1 percent compared to November and were up by 9.3 percent year on year, totaling 50.84 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in December, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 42.12 million mt, increasing by 15.4 percent compared to the previous month and up by 5.4 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in the given month, receiving 3.38 million mt and 3.15 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


