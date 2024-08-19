 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Iron...

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 20.3 percent in July from June

Monday, 19 August 2024 12:02:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 20.3 percent month on month and by 1.3 percent year on year, totaling 34,101,271 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 34.10 million mt, down by 29.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 8.3 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in July, receiving 4.47 million mt and 2.35 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 19, 2024

19 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 19, 2024 

19 Aug | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines during the week

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 16, 2024

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

LKAB registers lower net profit and sales revenues in H1

16 Aug | Steel News

Rio Tinto orders mining equipment from China’s XCMG for Simandou project

16 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports increase by 50.7 percent in January-June

16 Aug | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 16, 2024 

16 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Tosyalı Holding to boost Angolan mining and steel project with new partnership

16 Aug | Steel News

Iron ore keeps falling, expectations persist for some further declines

15 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials