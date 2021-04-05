﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iron Ore Canada declares force majeure due to fire at Sept-Îles port

Monday, 05 April 2021 17:05:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Canadian investment company Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation has announced that Canada-based Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC), a joint venture between Labrador Iron Ore Company and Australia-based Rio Tinto, has declared force majeure on its contracts following the fire at reclaimer No. 2 at IOC’s Sept-Îles port facilities on March 31.

The fire was brought under control and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains unknown and an investigation process is ongoing. IOC is still assessing the impact on its operations and is working with customers to minimize disruption.

In 2020, IOC produced 9.6 million mt of pellet and 8.1 million mt of iron ore concentrate, while its sales in the given year totaled 18.6 million mt, comprising of 10.2 million mt of pellet and 8.4 million mt of iron ore concentrate.


Tags: pellet  raw mat  North America  Canada  iron ore  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Mar

German iron ore import prices up 2.8 percent in Feb from Jan
29  Mar

Australia to see higher iron ore earnings in 2021 amid high prices
22  Mar

Canadian railway freight volume up 7.7 percent in January, due mostly to iron ore and coal
22  Mar

Australia’s Mineral Resources produces first iron ore at Wonmunna
11  Mar

S. Africa’s iron ore output down by 1.8 percent in Jan from Dec