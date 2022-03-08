IREPAS: Global market outlook for longs extremely unpredictable

Tuesday, 08 March 2022 17:45:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The global longs market has entered a new and completely unprecedented and unpredictable situation resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The direct result is that one of the largest global suppliers of various raw materials and semis will be out of the market for a long time and the consequences are impossible to predict in the short run, IREPAS reports.

Given that Ukraine has been one of the key suppliers in the Black Sea region for various raw materials, the buyers of these products are questioning if they will have enough volumes to operate in April. Shipments from Ukraine have been completely disrupted and current prices would have been inconceivable if they had been mentioned before the last week of February. A significant part of billet and slab supply has suddenly been removed from the global business. In addition, the CIS is a major supplier of pig iron, the supplies of which have also been dramatically impacted. The market conditions are extremely tight and overall the situation has resulted in rapid short-term price spikes. For many, Ukraine and Russia were the No. 1 or No. 2 suppliers of raw materials, and the pig iron market has been impacted significantly.

Russian suppliers have hit a brick wall in the Black Sea. Due to the sanctions, issues with shipments are already a huge problem whether westwards or southwards and there are also financial and payment difficulties. Vessel owners are very hesitant to work with ex-Russia cargoes and to sail from or to Russian ports as they may be hit by sanctions themselves. Overall, it is expected that many in the steel business will choose not to work with Russia. Along with governments, a lot of companies globally have joined the sanctions and have withdrawn their business from the Russian market.

Turkey is substituting the missing ex-CIS billet volumes with domestic origin material and even has excess tonnage to export, but in North Africa the situation is different. China could become the key supplier to the region, competing with Turkey and some other Asian countries. While in the Black Sea region, Russia’s actions are significantly restricted, the Russian mills are still expected to maintain or maybe increase their trade flow through Russia’s Far East ports and by rail deliveries to China. Given that Russian mills have the lowest production costs, they can afford very low prices for steel and it is expected that, if they are able to ship and get paid, then Russian exports could flood the Asian markets with cheap steel in increased quantities. Such a development would certainly impact the trade flows and business in the region.

Another issue is that, due to the situation in the billet and slab segments, the scrap market is in chaos nowadays. All the markets are upside down and scrap costs in all regions are up. As a result, suppliers are trying to postpone their sales for April, while their losses for March volumes, which have not yet been collected, seem to be unavoidable.

Along with the consequences of the war in Ukraine, the world has seen some relief from the pandemic, at least it has not been affecting shipments and trade routes. As for longs, there is not much competition in the market, specifically as Ukraine and Russia were not overly significant in terms of exports of these products. On the other hand, there is already severe competition for scrap among importing countries and this situation is expected to persist. Winter conditions will be over by April and collection will increase in most supplying countries, but still the missing ex-Russia and ex-Ukraine scrap volumes will have to be substituted. In addition, the appetite of Turkish mills for scrap is expected to increase as they will need more scrap to replace the missing semis volumes.

IREPAS evaluates the current market conditions as unstable and the outlook as an extremely unpredictable one. Regardless of whether the steel industry does quite well, major questions will exist around increased inflation and possible lower growth.