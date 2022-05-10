IREPAS: Global longs market fluctuating and unstable, but outlook still satisfactory

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 15:53:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine continues to weigh on business activity in the global longs market, at least in some markets. Competition remains very regional due to trade measures and still high freight rates, while Russian exports have been causing significant disruptions in terms of prices, mostly in the billet market, but also in the longs segment. The current situation in the global longs market is described as fluctuating and unstable as market demand is intermittent. The outlook, however, is still very good and satisfactory despite certain challenges.

In the EU, local producers seem to be in a relatively good position to maintain their offers at rather high levels, though demand and price trends globally are mainly negative. One reason is the still high cost of energy, which is used as a good reason to avoid discounts. Another reason is that Turkish and Algerian suppliers are currently out of the market, as their quotas for the second quarter are full. In addition, domestic intra-EU demand for rebar remains positive and, according to the evaluations, exceeds supply, at least for now. However, some inquiries for the next round of bookings have already started to pop up in the market, at least according to Turkish mills. The overall issue regarding whether the EU quotas will be adjusted or whether the safeguards will be lifted, which has been discussed before, is still unclear. Particularly, the usage of the “all other countries” quota needs to be clarified by Brussels, given that the Russian and Belorussian quotas have been redistributed.

In the scrap segment, which has a direct effect on the longs business, the pricing for premium grades and origins have declined, under the effect of falling billet offer levels from Russia. Feeling the pressure from sanctions, Russian mills have been forced to offer billet far below the market level in order to conclude transactions and so the trend has impacted the situation in the scrap market. As a result, the premiums in the scrap trade, seen in March, were lost in April since the war-related risks were partly balanced by the inflow of cheap billet from Russia.

In China, the market has been experiencing a slowdown due to the Covid-related lockdowns and property developers still being in some difficulties. The impact on demand and prices has been negative, putting global prices under pressure. Still, the margins for producers worldwide are considered to be at good levels and in most countries and regions the post-Covid situation remains positive, which boosts consumption.