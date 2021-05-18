﻿
English
Iran’s semi-finished steel output up 11 percent in last Iranian year

Tuesday, 18 May 2021 11:17:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Iranian Steel Producers Association, in the past Iranian year ended March 20, 2021, Iran-based steelmakers produced 30.252 million mt of semi-finished steel products, up 11 percent year on year.

In particular, in the period in question its billet and bloom output increased by 12 percent year on year to 18.805 million mt, while its slab output totaled 11.447 million mt, up 10 percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned from a local media source. Meanwhile, Iran’s finished steel products output in the given period amounted to 22.078 million mt, up 10 percent year on year.


