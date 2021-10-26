﻿
English
IR and JSW Limited ink deal on HRC and CRC transport in specially-designed wagons

Tuesday, 26 October 2021 11:49:44 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian national transporter Indian Railways (IR) and JSW Limited’s Vijaynagar steel mill have signed an agreement under which the transporter will provide “bogie versatile coil wagons (BVCW)” for transportation of hot and coil rolled coils, company sources said on Tuesday, October 26.

The sources said that transportation of HR/CRC by means of BVCW will be made through IR’s ‘liberalized special freight train operator scheme and under the agreement JSW will be entitled to a 12 percent freight concession for a period of 20 years.

The wagons have been specially designed jointly by IR’s Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) and Jindal Rail infrastructure Limited. Each rake can transport 3,973 mt and these wagons are designed for high capacity and high speed, and the unique design ensures that the steel coils do not suffer damage during transit, the sources said.


