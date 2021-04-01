﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Investors to aid Brazilian iron ore company under bankruptcy protection

Thursday, 01 April 2021 20:52:34 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Two investors, including Rubican Capital Partners and China Development Integration Limited, have signed a contract with Brazilian iron ore company MMX to help aid it, MMX said.

Two MMX subsidiaries, MMX Sudeste and MMX Corumbá Mineração, also signed the contract.

Under the signed term sheet, MMX would issue bonds through DIP financing. DIP financing is a funding provided to companies that filed for the US-equivalent Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The investors agree to buy up to $50 million in bonds, which account for part or all the bonds.

The investors will also decide where the money raised will be spent.

MMX and MMX Corumbá can either use the proceeds to pay creditors or develop its Bom Sucesso iron ore mine.

The agreement with the two investors aims to help MMX get back on the iron ore business.


Tags: raw mat  North America  Brazil  iron ore  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Mar

Prosecutors open investigation into Vale’s omission on failed African project
22  Mar

Canadian railway freight volume up 7.7 percent in January, due mostly to iron ore and coal
12  Mar

Vale adding 7 million mt of iron ore capacity at its Timbopeba mine
09  Mar

Brazil’s MMX loses contract to explore Emma iron ore mine
05  Mar

Vale selling 750,000 mt of iron ore to Mitsui