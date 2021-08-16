﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Investments in mining in Peru increase 10.6 percent in H1

Monday, 16 August 2021 00:05:55 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Investments in mining in Peru in the first half of the year (H1) rose 10.6 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by the country’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

Minem said investments in the mining sector in Peru totaled $2.11 billion in H1, 10.6 percent up, year-over-year, from $1.91 billion in H1 2020.

According to government’s data, investments in beneficiation plants and mining equipment in H1 declined 5.6 percent, and 34.3 percent, respectively, both on a year-over-year basis.

On the other hand, investments in exploration and infrastructure in H1 rose 26.5 percent, and 48.7 percent.


Tags: South America  Peru  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Aug

Peruvian iron ore production increases in June and H1
13  Aug

Gerdau’s Siderperu to import and transform residues into steel
12  Aug

Peruvian iron ore export prices increase in June
10  Aug

Peru could increase mining taxes without affecting industry’s competitiveness
03  Aug

Peruvian mining minister meets with executives from Shougang Hierro Peru and other Chinese-owned companies