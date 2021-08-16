Investments in mining in Peru increase 10.6 percent in H1

Monday, 16 August 2021 00:05:55 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Investments in mining in Peru in the first half of the year (H1) rose 10.6 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by the country’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

Minem said investments in the mining sector in Peru totaled $2.11 billion in H1, 10.6 percent up, year-over-year, from $1.91 billion in H1 2020.

According to government’s data, investments in beneficiation plants and mining equipment in H1 declined 5.6 percent, and 34.3 percent, respectively, both on a year-over-year basis.

On the other hand, investments in exploration and infrastructure in H1 rose 26.5 percent, and 48.7 percent.