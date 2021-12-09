﻿
Investment in Canadian building construction up 1.6 percent in October

Thursday, 09 December 2021 21:11:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, investment in building construction increased 1.6 percent to $17.8 billion in October, following five months of declines. Provincially, Quebec led the way, with growth of 3.5 percent.

Residential construction investment rose 1.4 percent to $12.9 billion in October, the first increase in five months. Quebec (+3.3 percent) and Saskatchewan (+16.7 percent) were among the provinces leading the national gain.

Investment in single family homes edged up 0.6 percent to $7.0 billion, with notable gains in Quebec and Alberta. Conversely, a decrease reported in Ontario (-2.2 percent) partially offset the growth observed in much of the country.

Multi-unit construction investment rose 2.4 percent to $5.9 billion, led by gains in Ontario and Quebec. By contrast, New Brunswick posted a sixth consecutive monthly decline, falling to the lowest level since April 2020.

Non-residential construction investment was up across all components in October, with an overall increase of 2.0 percent to $4.9 billion, the highest value since July 2020.

Commercial investment rose 2.6 percent to $2.7 billion. British Columbia was the only province to post a decrease (-0.8 percent), continuing a slight downward trend that began in November 2019.

Investment in the institutional component rose 1.3 percent to $1.4 billion, with Quebec (+5.8 percent) largely behind the gain. However, six provinces reported declines for the month.

Industrial construction investment increased 1.4 percent to $839 million, mainly driven by gains in Ontario (+1.8 percent).


