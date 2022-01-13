Investment in Canadian building construction up 1.2 percent in November

Thursday, 13 January 2022 22:18:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, investment in building construction advanced 1.2 percent to $18.0 billion in November with increases in every component except for industrial construction.

Multi-unit construction investment rose 2.4 percent to $6.0 billion, with Ontario (+2.5 percent) and Quebec (+3.3 percent) behind much of the national gain in November 2021. Alberta and Saskatchewan also showed notable strength.

Investment in single-family homes increased 0.7 percent to $7.1 billion, led by Ontario (+1.7 percent). Overall, residential construction investment rose 1.5 percent to $13.1 billion in November. Non-residential construction investment edged up 0.6 percent in November to $4.9 billion.

Commercial investment posted its fifth consecutive monthly increase (+0.6 percent to $2.7 billion) driven by gains in Ontario (+1.1 percent). Prince Edward Island and Alberta were the only provinces to report decreases.

Investment in the institutional component was up 1.4 percent to $1.4 billion. Quebec (+4.9 percent) posted the largest gain, largely offsetting the declines reported in seven provinces.

Industrial construction declined 0.7 percent to $824 million, reflecting decreases in Ontario (-1.6 percent) and Manitoba (-6.8 percent). Conversely, Nova Scotia saw strong gains, up 14.8 percent.