﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Inventory of main finished steel products in China up 3.4% in Oct 1-10

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 11:54:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

As of October 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 12.64 million mt, up 410,000 mt or 3.4 percent compared to September 30, but down 7.57 million mt or 37.5 percent compared to the highest level this year recorded on March 10.

In particular, as of October 10, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate and wire rod amounted to 2.05 million mt, 1.19 million mt, 1.02 million mt and 2.05 million mt, increasing by 8.5 percent, 5.3 percent, 7.4 percent and 7.9 percent respectively, while inventories of rebar amounted to 6.33 million mt, decreasing by 0.5 percent, all compared to September 30.

The long National Day holiday negatively affected transaction activities in the steel market, resulting in higher inventories in the given period.


Tags: wire rod  plate  steelmaking  hrc  flats  pellet  Far East  crc  longs  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

06  Oct

CISA: Steel inventories in China down 1.5% in late Sept ahead of holidays
29  Sep

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly last week
24  Sep

Flat steel inventories up in China in mid-Sept, longs stocks down
23  Sep

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down last week
18  Sep

China’s HRC output up 19.2% in Aug, rising much faster than in July