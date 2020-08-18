Interpipe’s results hit severely by Covid-19 in January-July, some support from railways products segment

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 15:05:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-July period of the current year, the performance results of Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe have significantly weakened, severely affected by the Covid-19 consequences and concurrently, by global oil and gas crisis. The decline in sales was partially offset by increase in shipments of railway products.

Accordingly, in the January-July period this year, Interpipe’s crude steel production decreased by 19.8 percent year on year to 450,100 mt. In the given period, the company’s output of pipes decreased by 32.5 percent year on year to 267,600 mt, while its output of railway products, on the contrary, increased by 0.5 percent year on year to 115,900 mt.

In the January-July period this year, overall Interpipe’s pipes sales fell by 24 percent year on year to 275,200 mt. Despite a 7.2 percent increase in sales in July month on month, mainly due to increased interest from MENA region, Interpipe’s OCTG sales in total of 53,300 mt in the January-July period were still 52.6 percent lower year on year. The company’s line pipe sales in the January-July period have remained almost unchanged at 164,500 mt, though in July its sales volume dropped by 42 percent month on month. The decline in July was a result of purchase schedules of certain projects: the main customers in the US and in the MENA region restocked in June. In particular, the company’s mechanical pipe sales declined by 37.8 percent year on year, totaling 10,600 mt in the January-July period this year. In the meantime, the sales of Interpipe’s welded pipes declined by 30.1 percent year on year, reaching 46,800 mt during the first seven months of the current year.

As for the railway products segment, the company continued to strengthen its position here. Accordingly, in the January-July period this year, Interpipe shipped 119,500 mt of railway products, up 0.3 percent year on year, increasing its sales in July by 41.7 percent month on month, mainly amid recovery of shipments to the Customs Union.