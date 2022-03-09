Inox Air Products to build India’s largest air separation plant at SAIL’s Bokaro mill

Wednesday, 09 March 2022 11:41:15 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Industrial and medical gas manufacturer Inox Air Products Limited will set up India’s largest greenfield air separation plant at government-run Steel Authority of India’s (SAIL) Bokaro Steel Plant, Inox Air said in a statement on Wednesday, March 9.

Inox Air said that the cryogenic air separation unit to be constructed at Bokaro steel mill complex would entail an investment of INR 7.5 billion ($97.40 million)

The new unit will generate 2,150 tonnes per day (tpd) of industrial gases, including 2,000 tpd of gaseous oxygen, 150 tpd of liquid oxygen, 1,200 tpd of gaseous nitrogen and 100 tpd of argon, Inox Air said.