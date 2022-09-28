﻿
English
Inflation in Brazilian industrial sector declines in August

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 22:32:19 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Prices in the Brazilian industrial sector registered a 3.11 percent decline in August from July, the biggest negative change since the beginning of the time series in 2014.

The index that registers the last 12 months to August recorded a positive rate of 12.16 percent, against 17.94 percent in July. So far in the year the index is positive by 7.91 percent.

The declining industrial inflation reflects chiefly the industry of oil refining and biofuels, which has reached minus 6.99 percent, responsible for 0.95 percentage points (pp) in the 3.11 percent index.

Mining activities had an impact of 0.79 pp and basic metals an impact of 0.25 pp. The data are based on the producer price index (IPP), released by the institute of geography and statistics (IBGE).

The IPP measures the change in prices of products ex-works, no taxes or freight included, covering 24 activities of the mining and manufacturing industries.


