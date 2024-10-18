 |  Login 
Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 3.1 percent in Jan-Sept

Friday, 18 October 2024 10:44:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-September period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 3.1 percent, 0.1 percentage point lower compared to the increase recorded in the January-August period this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on October 18.

In the first nine months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.8 percent year on year. In September alone, the overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.4 percent year on year, while up 0.59 percent month on month.

In the January-September period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 2.9 percent and by 6.0 percent year on year, respectively.

In September, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 3.7 percent and 5.2 percent year on year, respectively.


