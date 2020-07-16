Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 6.3 percent in June

Thursday, 16 July 2020 12:25:05 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In June this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 6.3 percent increase year on year, indicating a rise of 0.2 percentage points compared to the 6.1 percent year-on-year rise recorded in May this year amid good demand from downstream users, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 4.8 percent year on year in June, 0.4 percentage points higher compared to the 4.4 percent increase recorded in May.

In June, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 26 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output. In June, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 1.7 percent and 5.1 percent, year on year.