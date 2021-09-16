﻿
English
Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 5.3 percent in Jan-Aug

Thursday, 16 September 2021 16:49:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-August period this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 5.3 percent increase year on year, 3.9 percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the first seven months of the current year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 13.1 percent year on year in the first eight months this year, 1.3 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the January-July period this year.

In the first eight months this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 34 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output. In the given period, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 2.5 percent and 5.5 percent, year on year, 2.8 percentage points and 9.9 percentage points slower than the increases recorded in the first seven months this year.


