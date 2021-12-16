Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 1.6 percent in Jan-Nov

Thursday, 16 December 2021 11:37:16 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 1.6 percent increase year on year, 1.4 percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the first ten months of the current year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 10.1 percent year on year in the first 11 months this year, 0.8 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the January-October period this year.

In the first 11 months this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 29 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output. In the given period, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 5.1 percent and 10.4 percent, year on year, 0.3 percentage points faster and 0.9 percentage points slower than the increases recorded in the first 11 months this year.