Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 14.8 percent in Jan-Apr

Monday, 17 May 2021 14:48:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-April period this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 14.8 percent increase year on year, 1.6 percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the first three months of the current year, against the backdrop of production restrictions, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 20.3 percent year on year in the first four months, 4.2 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in the January-March period this year.

In the first four months this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 37 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output. In the given period, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 8.4 percent and 22.2 percent, year on year, 1.7 percentage points and 5.2 percentage points slower than the increases recorded in the first three months this year.


