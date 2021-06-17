Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 13.4 percent in Jan-May

Thursday, 17 June 2021 15:02:55 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-May period this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 13.4 percent increase year on year, 1.4 percentage points faster compared to that recorded in the first four months of the current year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 17.8 percent year on year in the first five months, 2.5 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in the January-April period this year.

In the first five months this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 36 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output. In the given period, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 7.4 percent and 18.3 percent, year on year, respectively, 1.0 percentage point and 3.9 percentage points slower than the increase rates recorded in the first four months this year.