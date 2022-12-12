Industrial activity in Mexico grows 3.3 percent in October

Monday, 12 December 2022 00:14:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Industrial output in Mexico grew 3.3 percent in October, year-over-year. It is the 19th consecutive annualized increase, meaning the pre-pandemic level has already been exceeded by 1.0 percent. However, it is still 2.4 percent below the level of 2018, which was the last year of the previous presidential term.

National statistics agency Inegi published Monday that industrial activity in October, compared to September, grew 0.4 percent, thus breaking the drop of the last two months.

The industrial sector contributes 28.8 percent of Mexico’s GDP. The largest division is the manufacturing industry with 16.8 percent of GDP, followed by the construction industry with 6.0 percent, mining with 4.8 percent, and energy (electricity, gas, and water) with 1.3 percent. of total GDP.

In October, industrial production in manufacturing grew 5.7 percent, year-over-year, construction decreased 0.9 percent, mining grew 0.3 percent, and energy advanced 4.5 percent, all year-over-year.