India’s Welspun Corp claims orders worth $167 million to supply HSAW pipes to US

Monday, 07 October 2024 14:28:59 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India-based pipe producer Welspun Corporation has received orders worth $167 million for coated Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) steel pipes for a major natural gas pipeline project in the US, a company statement said on Monday, October 7.

The supplies will be made in the current fiscal year of 2024-25 and completed in the following fiscal year.

“The recent order in the US further underscores Welspun Corp.’s credibility and solidifies its position as a leading player in the US market for line pipes,” the company said.

Earlier in the past week, Welspun Corporation had received an order worth $119 million for supply of longitudinal submerged arc welded (LSAW) pipes from the Middle East.


