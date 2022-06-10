India’s Welspun and Tata Steel form partnership to produce pipes for hydrogen transportation

Friday, 10 June 2022 15:23:44 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Welspun Corp Limited (WCL), India’s leading welded pipe manufacturer, and Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited have entered into a partnership to develop a ‘”framework” to develop manufacturing capabilities for steel pipes for transportation of pure hydrogen and natural gas-blended hydrogen, a WCL statement said on Friday, June 10.

“WCL and Tata Steel Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly work towards developing the framework for and subsequently manufacturing green pipes for the transportation of pure hydrogen and hydrogen blended with natural gas,” the statement said.

“The green energy strategic partnership with Tata Steel is to assess the suitability of a variety of pipes manufactured by WCL for the transportation of the fuel of the future, which will aid in mitigating climate change-led issues and build a secure future for posterity,” it said.

“It is a global industry project to develop the "world's first guideline” for transportation of hydrogen gas in existing and new offshore pipelines,” Vipul Mathur, managing director & CEO, Welspun Corp Limited, said. “We are working towards strengthening its expanding product portfolio both in India and globally, while focusing on building a future-ready world,” he said.

Rajeev Singhal, vice president marketing & sales (flat products), Tata Steel, said, “The partnership is an important step in our journey towards sustainability. This will enable us to jointly develop steel for safe transportation of hydrogen gas, which is a critical requirement for adoption of hydrogen fuel in line with the government's National Hydrogen Mission.”