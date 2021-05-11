India’s vehicle registrations hit 9-month low as pandemic spreads nationwide

Tuesday, 11 May 2021 14:52:10 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Reflecting the impact of the second wave of the pandemic, total vehicle registration in India in April this year fell to a nine-month low, data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) showed on Tuesday, May 11.

According to FADA, the total number of vehicles registered during April this year was recorded at 1.18 million units across categories, lowest since July 2020, when 1.14 million units were registered with government motor vehicle departments across the country.

Passenger car registrations in April this year were recorded at 236,188 units, down 11.6 percent from April 2019.

Commercial vehicles registered in April this year were recorded at 78,630 units, down 34.5 percent from the corresponding month of 2019.

Two-wheelers registered numbered 1,338,278 units, down 35.3 percent from April 2019.

It may be noted that the numbers are not comparable with the corresponding month of the previous year, as during April 2020 there had been zero sales owing to the national lockdown.

FADA has sought support from manufacturers for dealers having to shut down their retail outlets as more and more states go into lockdown.

“India is currently facing one of the toughest times. This time the spread of the pandemic is not limited to urban markets, but has also taken rural India in its grasp,” Vinkesh Gulati, president of FADA, said.

Unlike last year, lockdowns this time have been imposed by the state government and due to this there has not been any relief announcement from the central government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for automobile original equipment manufacturers, Gulati said.