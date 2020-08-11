﻿
English
India’s vehicle registration decline by 36 percent in July

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 16:20:25 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s vehicle registration in July this year declined 36 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (FADA) on Tuesday, August 11.

According to the federation, the decline was sharpest for three-wheelers and commercial vehicles, at 70 percent.

The data showed that registrations for two-wheelers were down 37.47 percent, three-wheelers 74.33 percent, commercial vehicles 72.18 percent and passenger cars by 25.19 percent in July this year.

However, indicating a faster revival of the rural sector, tractor registrations showed a sharp rise of 37.42 percent year on year.

The federation attributed the decline to the cautious approach of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in approving automobile loans.

It may be noted, however, that in the Indian automobile sector, manufacturers do not use vehicle registration as a benchmark and instead base their sales performances on the dispatch of vehicles to distributors and dealers as their sales benchmark.


