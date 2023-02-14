﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Tube Investment Ltd reports 14% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 11:36:58 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian specialized steel tube manufacturer Tube Investment Limited (TIL) has reported a net profit of INR 1.38 billion ($16.68 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, up 14 percent year on year, a company statement said on Tuesday, February 14.

Total revenue of the company was reported at INR 17.1 billion ($206.77 million), almost the same year on year.

The board of directors of the company also approved capital expenditure of INR 1.4 billion ($17 million) to expand the capacity of its large diameter steel precision tube manufacturing facility at Chennai in southern India which commenced production 18 months ago, the company said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

India’s SAIL reports 65% fall in net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

14 Feb | Steel News

India’s pellet producer KIOCL sees lower net loss in Q3 FY 2022-23

09 Feb | Steel News

Tata Steel slips into consolidated net loss in Q3 FY 2022-23

07 Feb | Steel News

Indian manganese miner reports 45% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

03 Feb | Steel News

India’s JSPL sees net profit by decline 68% in Q3 FY 2022-23

01 Feb | Steel News

India’s Jindal SAW Limited sees sharp rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

26 Jan | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel Long Products Limited slips into net loss in Q3 FY 2022-23

26 Jan | Steel News

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited sees 28% fall in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

24 Jan | Steel News

India’s Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd reports 35% rise in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

23 Jan | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel reports 88% fall in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

20 Jan | Steel News