India’s Tube Investment Ltd reports 14% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 11:36:58 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian specialized steel tube manufacturer Tube Investment Limited (TIL) has reported a net profit of INR 1.38 billion ($16.68 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, up 14 percent year on year, a company statement said on Tuesday, February 14.

Total revenue of the company was reported at INR 17.1 billion ($206.77 million), almost the same year on year.

The board of directors of the company also approved capital expenditure of INR 1.4 billion ($17 million) to expand the capacity of its large diameter steel precision tube manufacturing facility at Chennai in southern India which commenced production 18 months ago, the company said.