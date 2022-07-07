﻿
English
India’s TSLPL reports four percent fall in DRI output in Q1 FY 2022-23

Thursday, 07 July 2022 11:38:12 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLPL), a subsidiary of India’s Tata Steel Limited, achieved a direct reduction iron (DRI) output of 234,000 mt in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2022-23, a decline of four percent year on year, a company regulatory filing said on Thursday, July 7.

The filing reported that sales of DRI during the period came to 156,000 mt, down 13 percent from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

“DRI production was marginally lower on year-on-year basis due to the bringing forward of a planned shutdown. DRI sales volumes were lower due to higher captive consumption,” the filing said.

TSLPL, on behalf of parent Tata Steel, on Monday, July 4, completed the acquisition of the government-run 1.1 million mt steel mill of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) through a privatization process.

The company said that the operations of NINL, closed since 2020, will be restarted within the next three months.


