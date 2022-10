Monday, 24 October 2022 10:18:06 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLPL) has reported a net loss of INR 3.33 billion ($40.25 million) for the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23, compared to a net profit of INR 1.35 billion ($16.26 million) in corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, a company statement said on Monday, October 24.

The company, however, reported a 16.89 percent rise in sales revenues to INR 19.14 billion ($231.14 million) during the second quarter of the current fiscal year.