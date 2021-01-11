India’s top four steel mills see six percent rise in output in Oct-Dec

Monday, 11 January 2021 11:44:40 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian top four steel producers - JSW Limited, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) - recorded a combined steel production of 14.95 million mt in the October-December quarter of the financial year of 2020-21, up six percent from the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to data sourced from the Indian government.

Among these four steel companies, the highest steel output in the October-December quarter was reported by Tata Steel at 4.60 million mt, from its Indian steel mills alone, three percent higher year on year.

SAIL reported an output of 4.37 million mt for the quarter, up nine percent year on year, the data showed.

JSW Limited’s steel output was recorded at 4.08 million mt, up two percent, while the steel output of JSPL reached 1.9 million mt, up 18 percent, both year on year, according to the data.